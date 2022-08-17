Lilleshall's scarecrows set to make a comeback at pre-school fundraising event

The Lockdown Arms was open at a previous scarecrow event

The Lilleshall Pre-School Fete includes a scarecrow trail that last year attracted a straw mannequin army of around 50 magical creations.

"Last year was brilliant and was a really hot day so hundreds of visitors came to the fete and we raised around £1,700 for pre school," said organiser Jenny Urey.

The first event was held in 2019 and not even the big covid lockdown in 2020 did not cancel it entirely.

The fete could not happen then but the scarecrow festival was held and the 2021 version saw it return to normal with around 50 scarecrows and more than 250 visitors at the fete.

At this year's event from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, September 17, there are set to be a host of attractions. These include a bouncy castle, ice cream, activities, a disco and singer, tennis lessons and stalls.

Jenny added: "We still have space for more stalls starting from £10 only."