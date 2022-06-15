Telford man died at home after methadone overdose

Kevin Robert Cuttell, aged 34, was found dead at his home in Barn Close, Donnington, after his mother became concerned that he had not been seen.

An ambulance crew was called and he was pronounced dead at 3.07pm on Saturday, January 22, this year, senior coroner John Ellery heard at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday.

Mr Ellery heard that Mr Cuttell had taken a number of drugs but it was the overdose of methadone that ended his life.

The inquest heard that there was no evidence that he intended to take kill himself.