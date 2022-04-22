Police renew appeal to find man after attempted murder outside Telford supermarket

Declan Ecclestone. Picture: West Mercia Police

A man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked outside Aldi in Donnington on Thursday, April 14.

The man, who is in his 30s, is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was attacked by another man with a bladed weapon.

West Mercia Police have named Declan Ecclestone, 21, as someone who may be able to help police with their enquiries. Officers say they are keen to speak to Mr Ecclestone and the new information is that he is believed to also have connections to the West Midlands.

Mr Ecclestone is of no fixed abode but officers believe he was in the Donnington area at the time of the incident, at around 8.30pm.