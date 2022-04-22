Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police renew appeal to find man after attempted murder outside Telford supermarket

By David TooleyDonningtonPublished: Last Updated:

Police have re-issued an appeal for witnesses following an attempted murder in Telford.

Declan Ecclestone. Picture: West Mercia Police
Declan Ecclestone. Picture: West Mercia Police

A man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked outside Aldi in Donnington on Thursday, April 14.

The man, who is in his 30s, is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was attacked by another man with a bladed weapon.

West Mercia Police have named Declan Ecclestone, 21, as someone who may be able to help police with their enquiries. Officers say they are keen to speak to Mr Ecclestone and the new information is that he is believed to also have connections to the West Midlands.

Mr Ecclestone is of no fixed abode but officers believe he was in the Donnington area at the time of the incident, at around 8.30pm.

Mr Ecclestone, or anyone who knows him or his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 quoting incident number 658i of 14 April, 2022, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News