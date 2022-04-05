21 new homes handed over early in phase one of Donnington project

From left Martin James, Wrekin Housing Group, Mark Bennett, Morris Property, Alex Morris, Morris Property and Lisa Newnes Wrekin Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group's regeneration project began last year, when nine blocks of flats were demolished on the site in Donnington to make way for affordable homes.

Now Morris Property has handed over 21 homes with keys given to happy Wrekin tenants.

Martin James, area investment manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Leonard Close is a scheme which has been long in the making and is another excellent example of partners coming together to create positive outcomes for local residents.

“We are passionate about creating new communities and delivering quality affordable homes and we hope that this development will help towards our ambition to deliver nearly 3,000 new homes by 2025. We want to continue providing homes and communities where our customers are proud to live and call home.”

Steve Flavell, construction manager at Morris Property added: “We are thrilled with the results so far. The next stage of the project will build on the strong partnership we have developed with the Wrekin Housing Group and the local community.

"It’s been a real pleasure to support the pupils of Donnington Wood C of E Junior School with their environmental initiatives as part of the relationship.”

During the project, Morris Property has supported neighbours, Donnington Wood C of E Junior School, with a range of projects, including supplying gardening equipment for tree planting, erecting a pergola, seating and planters and creating a new pathway.

The complimentary work meant the school could use the money saved to fund coach hire for a school trip that was postponed last year.