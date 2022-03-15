Bright colours, horses and balloons for funeral of one-year-old Telford crash victim

Winnie-Grace's funeral was due to be followed by a balloon release

A carriage, pulled by two white horses, carried Winnie-Grace Campbell's tiny white coffin to Telford Crematorium for the service, before a wake in Newport where 594 balloons, one for each day of her life, were due to be released in a poignant tribute.

Winnie-Grace, from Donnington, died in Birmingham Children's Hospital on Valentine's Day, two days after a collision on New Trench Road in Telford.

She was a passenger in a Fiat driven by her mother, Ashleigh Jade Campbell, which collided with a Mini on Saturday, February 12, driven by 48-year-old Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, Telford. Ms Broadhurst died at the scene of the tragedy.

Winnie-Grace Elizabeth Campbell, aged 19 months, died in hospital on Valentine's Day

Ashleigh Jade suffered serious injuries and was in a wheelchair for Tuesday's funeral, helped by husband Louie.

Well over 100 people stood outside the crematorium as the horse-drawn carriage arrived, and some had to stay outside for the service.

There was no black worn. Instead mourners wore spring colours to match the sunshine that broke through the haze as the horse and carriage arrived.

Many of those attending carried roses or single sunflowers in tribute to Winnie-Grace.

Winnie-Grace's coffin was pulled by horses to the service

The two, elegant white horses wore white plumes and pink livery while the glass carriage was decorated with pink roses.

A flower arrangement, which included sunflowers and roses, adorned the white coffin along with pink flowers spelling out W.G. The coffin sat on a pastel, unicorn coloured blanket.

Bearers carried it into the crematorium for the service where the officiator, Christine Jolly, told those attending that they should hold in their hearts their memories and the unique bond they shared with the 19-month-old.

Mother Ashleigh Jade Campbell with her family

"That will never ever fade, it is a gift that will never be lost to you," she said.

"Winnie is in all that you are and in all that you are yet to be."

She said that it was not the length of the little girl's life that would define her.

"It is her energy, her character and the difference she made."

Speaking after Winnie-Grace passed away, Ashley Jade paid tribute to her daughter.

Flowers were left at the scene in the days following the crash

She said she couldn't remember life before Winnie-Grace and couldn’t imagine life without her.

"No amount of words can describe the pain how much pain we have endured as a family. Our Winnie-Grace fought a tough fight over the last two days and she will always be remembered for the darling diva she was - a daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin. Forever our Valentine."

She described her as a happy baby girl, who loved to dance, jump and play.