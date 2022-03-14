March of the Mods fundraiser coming to Donnington

The Telford Dukes scooter club is raising money with a March of the Mods fundraiser

The Telford Dukes scooter club is joining the national fundraiser for the Teenager Cancer Trust charity with an event at Casey's Venue in Donnington on March 19.

Headliners include the Five o Clock Heros, The Fabulous Bordellos, Marblehead Johnson and The Britannia Beat as well as singers and DJs, with the music on from 2pm until closing.

There will also be a raffle to boost the fundraising with prizes including tickets to major music concerts, spa days and other items.

Ian "Bertie" Barton one of the Telford Dukes organising the festival said it was the 10th anniversary of the national March of the Mods event.

"We held our first fundraiser in 2017 and haven't been able to do an event since because of lockdown. We are glad to be up and running again this year.

"All the acts are giving their time free of charge with the club paying hospitality and travelling expenses."

He said the Telford Dukes had 36 members.

"We all enjoy the scooter culture, the music, the fashion as well as the scooters. We attended festival across the country and have camping weekends visiting other scooter clubs."

Tickets for the festival are available online from caseysvenues.co.uk.