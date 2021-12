A van was damaged in a collision in Donnington. Picture: Telford Police

Police were in attendance at a two-vehicle smash on the A41 in Donnington on Saturday evening when a second three-vehicle collision took place nearby.

Telford Cops said: "SNT Donnington attended a two-vehicle collision last night on the A41. No injuries. While dealing a second collision occurred with three vehicles, One driver arrested for drink driving."