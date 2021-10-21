Three new shops and a pub approved for 450-home development in Telford

The proposed pub and stores would stand near the Redhill Way roundabout and serve the new 450-home estate to the northeast (Picture: Barton Willmore Design Ltd)

Vistry Group was granted permission for the new one- to five-bedroom houses and maisonettes at Redhill earlier this year.

In a separate planning application, Northern Trust applied to build retail facilities for the 77-acre estate at its southwest corner.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Jordan Clark of Barton Willmore Design Ltd on behalf of the Lancashire-based applicant, noted that Vistry Group’s approved plans include the roads that will allow access to the stores and pub.

“The site is located to the eastern periphery of the built-up area of Telford,” Mr Clarke wrote.

“The local centre application site measures 2.9 hectares, forming part of the larger mixed-use residential and commercial masterplan which measures 31ha in size.

“These will sit on a seven-acre space at the corner of the A4640 Redhill Way and the A5, with 72 car parking spaces between them.

“The proposed local centre will deliver a highly sustainable development and the units have been suitably sized for current market demands.”

Vistry’s plans were approved by council officers on March 26 and consist of eight one-bedroom maisonettes, 92 two-bedroom, 217 three-bedroom, 125 four-bedroom and eight five-bedroom houses.

Just over a third of the homes – all with three or fewer bedrooms – will be designated as affordable housing, and the whole estate will be accessed from the south via a roundabout on Holborn Crescent.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council discussed the plans in June and objected, accusing the design of not matching the area and asking for it to be “more aesthetically pleasing”.