Telford community event is hailed as a success

Donnington Community Hub hosted the event

More than £2.5m is being invested in developing local action plans and residents were asked about what they would like to see to help make further improvements to the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Richard Overton said: “The event has been really well received and we’ve managed to connect people with some of the amazing council and community teams.

“Most importantly for us it’s been a chance to listen and learn about what’s needed in the area and we will be making sure the investment is about residents’ needs based on the feedback we’ve had.”

Services supporting the event included Job Box which has helped people take their first steps back into employment, signed people up for distance learning opportunities, provided support with CVs and made referrals to help people find new jobs.

The police helped mark resident’s bikes with smart water, a traceable liquid that deters theft and were on hand for people to raise any concerns.