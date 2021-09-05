Van belonging to Telford homeless shelter stolen

The silver Ford Transit, belonging to Telford's Maninplace shelter in Wellington, was taken from the Donnington area over the weekend.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It is with sadness that we have to report that between 4pm on Friday and 11.30am today, our van and it’s contents has been stolen from Donnington. It’s a silver Transit, reg Number KM57XSH. Please contact Police if you see it. Thank you."