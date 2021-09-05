Van belonging to Telford homeless shelter stolen

By Nick HumphreysDonningtonPublished:

A van belonging to a homeless shelter has been stolen.

Van belonging to Telford homeless shelter stolen

The silver Ford Transit, belonging to Telford's Maninplace shelter in Wellington, was taken from the Donnington area over the weekend.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It is with sadness that we have to report that between 4pm on Friday and 11.30am today, our van and it’s contents has been stolen from Donnington. It’s a silver Transit, reg Number KM57XSH. Please contact Police if you see it. Thank you."

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News