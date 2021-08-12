Investigation into arson at Telford car dealership

Police are appealing for information following an arson at a car dealership in Telford.

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following a fire at Shropshire Car Sales in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

At around 1am on Tuesday, August 10, a car was set on fire at the car dealership on Plough Road resulting in damage to further vehicles on the site.

Police said that an accelerant was used to start the fire and the incident is being investigated as an arson.

If you were in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity or have any information, then contact Telford CID on 01952 214606 or report anonymously using the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

