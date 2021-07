Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The alarm was raised to the fire, out in the open, on Granville Road, just before 11pm on Wednesday (21 july).

Firefighters battled for over an hour and a half to get the blaze under control.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire crew from Newport and the incident support unit from Wellington to the scene.

A spokesman said there had been multiple seats of fire caused by someone deliberately burning cables and wiring.