Image released of quad bike riders wanted in connection with Telford crash

By Rory Smith

Police have released an image of quad bike riders they believe were involved in a crash in Telford.

Police have released the image to try and identify the culprits
The appeal to identify the riders comes after a quad bike collided with a car on Donnington Wood Way on Tuesday before the rider fled the scene.

Police said they fear someone will get hurt unless quad bikes riders stop their antisocial behaviour.

Officers added that there have been a lot of reports of quad bikes being ridden in an antisocial manner in the Muxton and Donnington areas.

A police spokesperson said: "We need your help to stop them riding in this manner before someone gets hurt."

Anyone with information about the riders can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 00468_i_29122020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

