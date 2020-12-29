Car crashes on Telford roundabout

By Rory Smith

Emergency services were called after a car left the road on a roundabout in Telford.

The crash happened on Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google Street View
The crash happened on Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google Street View

The crash happened at about 11.10pm on Monday at Hortonwood Roundabout near Donnington.

The fire service reported the smash involved one saloon vehicle which had left the road and that nobody was trapped.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were also on scene to treat those involved for their injuries, the extent of which are not yet known.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines from Wellington and crews worked to make the vehicle involved safe.

WMAS has been contacted for more information.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

