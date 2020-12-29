Car crashes on Telford roundabout

The crash happened on Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google Street View

The crash happened at about 11.10pm on Monday at Hortonwood Roundabout near Donnington.

The fire service reported the smash involved one saloon vehicle which had left the road and that nobody was trapped.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were also on scene to treat those involved for their injuries, the extent of which are not yet known.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines from Wellington and crews worked to make the vehicle involved safe.