Plans to demolish derelict Telford cottage and replace with bungalows

The Cottage, on Church Road, Donnington. Picture: Penn Architectural Ltd

The house, on the east side of Church Road, Donnington, is “in a very poor state of repair” and could attract “vandalism and anti-social behaviour” if left standing and empty, according to a statement submitted on behalf of landowner Guss Quinn.

He is applying to demolish it and build three three-bedroom houses on the 800-square-metre site. Planning agent Neil Pennell says these will be designed “sympathetically with the character of the street”.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council’s Planning Committee will discuss the plan when it meets this week, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Mr Pennell, of Ketley-based Penn Architectural Ltd, writes that Mr Quinn “proposes to demolish the existing derelict cottage due to the poor condition and it is not viable to restore”.

He adds: “The existing structure is currently vacant and in a very poor state of repair. The site is not particularly secure and it is a possible location for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

“The design of the development is deemed to be sympathetic with the character of the street in terms of visual amenity, appearance and the specification of the materials to be incorporated.”

Blueprints show the three planned houses standing in a row, with two parking spaces each and a shared access driveway onto Church Road.

In 2019 Mr Quinn submitted plans for five homes on the same site, but withdrew these later that year.

In the design statement, Mr Pennell points out says this was considered “overdevelopment”, and a council planning officer indicated a three-house proposal would be more acceptable.

The parish council planning committee will meet remotely tonight.