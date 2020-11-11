Jailed: Rampaging drink driver lost a tyre in high-speed police chase around Telford

William Davies, 27, was over the alcohol limit when he was spotted driving at speed on the A4640 in the Muxton area on July 3 this year.

Police officers on patrol noticed him and began to pursue, at which point he sped towards the Granville Roundabout at about 50mph and entered it on the wrong side.

He exited onto Wrockwardine Wood Way and the officers in their patrol car turned on blue lights.

Davies continued driving and crossed onto the wrong side of the road, causing a driver to hit their brakes to avoid a head-on collision.

The chase continued to the Wombridge interchange, the A442, Trench Lock and the Hortonwood estate, with Davies reaching speeds of about 70mph.

He narrowly avoided another head-on collision and at one point hit a kerb hard enough that one of his tyres came loose and ended up in the roadway.

Davies was brought to a stop and breath-tested for alcohol, found to be over the legal driving limit and arrested.

Although he initially made no comment, he eventually admitted he was the driver and the sole occupant.

He has been in custody since the arrest, and he was brought to Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced.

Past convictions

Davies, of Overdale, Telford, admitted dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit and failing to stop for police.

Mr Rob Edwards, defending, said Davies had been suffering mentally after the loss of his grandmother, a "key figure" in his life, as well as the loss of his job thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davies used alcohol and drugs to deal with his problems, Mr Edwards told the court.

Judge Peter Barrie noted that Davies had past convictions for dangerous driving, but no previous record for drink driving.

He told him: "Your driving on July 3 was extremely dangerous, you drove at high speeds, well over the speed limit. You did this after you had been drinking.

"You drove on the wrong side of the road... nearly had two head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles."

Judge Barrie said that only "blind luck and chance" as well as the reactions of other drivers had prevented a serious accident.

For the dangerous driving charge, the judge handed down a sentence of 10 months in jail. For the drink driving, the sentence was two months, to run concurrently.