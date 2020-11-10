Tamba Momodu: Fresh appeal for information on murder of Telford man, 20

Tamba Momodou

Four weeks ago today, 20-year-old Tamba Momodu, from Donnington, was shot dead at the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched and so far nine people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on police bail.

Four vehicles have also been recovered by detectives.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “It’s now four weeks since Tamba sadly died and our thoughts remain with his family at such a difficult time.

“So far, our enquiries have led to nine people being arrested and four vehicles being recovered. We’re continuing to appeal for information from members of the public, if you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please let us know.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the public’s support so far. No matter how small or insignificant the information someone has may seem, it could prove crucial in our enquiries and help bring justice for Tamba’s family.”

The investigating team is continuing to appeal for information about four vehicles, a grey Skoda Karoq (YB69 MUP); a white Toyota IQ (AO59 UOX); a grey T-Cross (GK20 FXR); and a black Audi A5 (SE14 VBO).

DCI Bellamy said: “If you have information but do not want to report it to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Fearless at fearless.org.