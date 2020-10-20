Highway improvement works to start near planned Telford housing development

Donnington Wood Way. Photo: Google StreetView.

A full planning application for the proposed new development off Donnington Wood Way is due to be submitted later this year.

The highway works, which are due to start on Monday and include upgrades to footpaths and cycleways, are expected to be substantially complete by the end of March next year.

Telford & Wrekin Council and its housing company Nuplace are working with Lovell Partnerships Ltd and Wrekin Housing Group to deliver the housing scheme.

The council has secured £3.3m of funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to deliver the enabling works to support the development, including the installation of two new highway accesses off Donnington Wood Way.

The funds were secured as a part of the £7m stronger communities package which was awarded earlier this year to enable a series of sites across the borough and drive the delivery of new homes and jobs.

The works include new signalised junctions to the southern and northern parts of the site, including pedestrian crossings.

There will also be a new signalised pedestrian crossing point to the south of the site, to more effectively link the development to Asda and Donnington.

Improvements to the existing underpass off Dalebrook Drive will also be carried out, and measures include reducing the speed limit on Donnington Wood Way from 50mph to 40mph.

Two-way traffic flow will be maintained along Donnington Wood Way for the majority of the programme, although temporary signals will need to be introduced for about three weeks in January and again in March to allow for resurfacing.

Full night-time lane closures are anticipated in March for approximately eight nights.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The work, which is planned to start at the end of the month, is set to benefit existing residents including upgrades to footpaths and cycleways in the locality to improve accessibility.

“Whilst we understand the highways works bring short-term inconvenience for residents, the new proposed development promises to be another excellent scheme for the borough which will deliver against many of the council’s strategic objectives relating to housing and the green agenda.”

The works will be completed by the council’s new partner and highways contractor Balfour Beatty.

For further details visit telford.gov.uk/dww or email TelfordHighwaysHub@balfourbeatty.com