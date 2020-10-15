House builder secured for new 335 home development in Telford

Managing director of Lovell Stuart Penn, Councillor David Wright and Kate Callis

Lovell has been selected by Telford & Wrekin Council as the preferred development partner to deliver a new site in Donnington Wood following a recruitment exercise earlier this year.

The house builder will be working in partnership with Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company.

Lovell is developing proposals for a total of 335 new homes, including 70 for Nuplace at the 14.85ha brownfield site off Donnington Wood Way. The mix of properties will include homes for open market sale, private and 'affordable' rent and rent to buy, plus more than 70 dementia care and supported living units.

Public consultation events took place last month and a full planning application will be submitted in November. Subject to planning, it is hoped that construction work will begin in summer 2021.

This is Lovell’s 11th scheme in the last five years with Nuplace and will bring the total number of homes delivered in Telford through this partnership to almost 900, in addition to another 400 delivered by Lovell independently within the borough.

Lovell and Nuplace previously won the Best High Volume New Housing Development for their Coppice Court project in Snedshill at the 2020 LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards.

The new contract at Donnington Wood marks the continuation of this partnership, supporting the council’s wider housing strategy.

Stuart Penn, managing director at Lovell, said: “We are delighted to once again be working in partnership with the Council and Nuplace to deliver a wide variety of homes that truly meet the needs of the community.

“This partnership not only contributes towards the objectives highlighted within Telford & Wrekin Council’s draft housing strategy but builds on the ongoing success of Nuplace’s development pipeline and portfolio. We are extremely proud of the work that has been delivered to date, including recognition in the recent LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards.”

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Nuplace is a huge success story for the council and we are delighted to continue working with housing developer and building partner, Lovell to bring more quality homes to rent across the borough.

“Nuplace prides itself on offering great homes in great locations and this proposed new development in Donnington Wood will see partners coming together to deliver a range of different properties which all meet the needs of the local community.