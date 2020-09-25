Menu

'My croc fell off' - Speeding driver in Telford's loose shoe blame claim

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | News | Published:

A driver claimed they were speeding because their "croc fell off", say police.

The driver said their crocs were to blame for speeding

Officers in Telford were carrying out speed checks yesterday when one driver was pulled over for breaking the limit.

Rather than being concerned by any crimes against fashion, officers insisted there are "no excuses" for driving above the 30mph limit in a residential area.

Telford Cops said: "Donnington SNT carried out speed enforcement on Wombridge Road today. Residents raised concerns about vehicles exceeding the 30mph limit. One driver came up with an explanation for speeding - "my croc fell off". No excuses. It's a residential area with a limit of 30mph."

