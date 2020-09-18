Advertising
Car seized after driver is caught at 41mph on 30mph Telford road
A car caught going at 41mph in a 30mph zone has been seized and its driver reported to the authorities.
Police were monitoring speed on Wombridge Road near Trench earlier this week in response to complaints from residents about speed on the busy road. They stopped five drivers to warn them because of their speed.
Among them was a driver who was caught going at 41mph. He was revealed to have no license, and the car no insurance.
Wombridge Road connects Trench Road and Wrockwardine Wood Way and is lined with houses.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.