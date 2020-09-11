Daily youth clubs planned for Telford neighbourhoods in bid to tackle county lines

The Project Telford Community Interest Company (CIC) will act as a "safe haven" for people aged 13 to 18, teaching them useful skills while providing support services including a community gardening and rubbish disposal scheme, a paint recycling centre and a furniture store.

Once established, it is hoped that the youth clubs will run seven days a week in the areas of Donnington, Brookside and Arleston.

The CIC's volunteers will hold their first meeting next Wednesday, September 16, in Donnington, to discuss ideas and a way forward.

To learn more about the project, visit facebook.com/Telfordnextgeneration.