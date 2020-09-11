Menu

Daily youth clubs planned for Telford neighbourhoods in bid to tackle county lines

By Rob Smith | Donnington | News | Published:

A new company hopes to provide daily youth clubs to keep teenagers off the streets of Telford and protect them from the clutches of county lines drug dealing gangs.

The Project Telford Community Interest Company (CIC) will act as a "safe haven" for people aged 13 to 18, teaching them useful skills while providing support services including a community gardening and rubbish disposal scheme, a paint recycling centre and a furniture store.

Once established, it is hoped that the youth clubs will run seven days a week in the areas of Donnington, Brookside and Arleston.

The CIC's volunteers will hold their first meeting next Wednesday, September 16, in Donnington, to discuss ideas and a way forward.

To learn more about the project, visit facebook.com/Telfordnextgeneration.

