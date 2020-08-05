Boy, 13, threatened and robbed by two men in Telford

Police want witnesses to the robbery on July 25 to come forward.

At around 5.50pm at St Georges Road near Donnington Wood, the teenager was threatened by two men who took his phone, bag and cash from him.

The robbers were described as about 18 years old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, with short black hair. One wore a black tracksuit, the other wore a grey tracksuit and was of slim build. Both men spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia police on 101 quoting incident 718 of July 25. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.