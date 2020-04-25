Ben, four, flanked by soldiers as he celebrates 11-mile Telford pedal for the NHS

Car-obsessed Ben Kelly came up with the idea to pedal 11 miles, or the equivalent of three laps around the famous racing circuit at Silverstone, and raise money for NHS Charities Together.

He and his parents Alex and John have been venturing out on to their nearby track every day to work towards the 11-mile target.

They hit it on Friday at MoD Donnington, where Ben was flanked by soldiers and cheered on by police and neighbours as he pedalled over the line.

"It went absolutely fantastic," said Alex. "We had a convoy of police cars, there were soldiers either side of the entrance.

"He's raised nearly £600. I've taken him onto the camp and they have given him chocolate and a cash donation of £100.

"He has absolutely loved it. As he got to the end he pedalled so fast that me and his dad had to run to catch up with him.

"I am so proud of him, it is all his doing. [NHS staff] are doing absolutely fantastic work, it's so good that Ben has been able to give something back to them."

Ben will now relax in his new paddling pool but his online fundraiser is still running.

To learn more and to donate, visit bit.ly/3bpoBYB