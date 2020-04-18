Menu

Crash shuts busy Telford road

By Nick Humphreys | Donnington | News | Published:

A busy Telford road is expected to be shut for some time after a crash this afternoon.

The damaged car after crashing in Telford. Picture: Telford Cops

The one-vehicle smash happened on the A518 between Hortonwood and the Gun Island, Donnington shortly before 2.50pm.

Nobody was trapped in the car. It is not known if anyone suffered serious injuries.

Shropshire Fire said: "At 2.52pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

"Reports from police of vehicle smoking as a result of road traffic collision. Incident involved one saloon vehicle. No persons trapped and fire crews made vehicle safe."

Telford Cops shared a picture of the damaged car and said: "Road closed A518 between Hortonwood and the Gun Island, Donnington. Road will be closed for sometime.

Donnington Telford Local Hubs News
