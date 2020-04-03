Recreation ground upgrades planned

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council was told that Telford and Wrekin Council want to make improvements at Donnington Recreation Ground.

In 2015, planning permission was granted for 29 new homes on the site of a former bowling club. That consent included a deal for developer CSSC Properties Ltd to provide £80,000 for facilities in the area.

Parish councillors were also asked to consider match funding. They told clerk Ralph Morgan to report back to their next meeting about how much money is available.

Minutes of their March meeting say: “Councillors were told of potential improvements at Donnington Recreation Ground by Telford and Wrekin Council which would be enhanced with some match-funding from this parish council.

“The proposals include the upgrade of the tennis courts and a small changing room linked to Donnington Wood Bowling Club.

“It is hoped that this will encourage more people to use these facilities.”

In 2014, CSSC were granted permission to demolish the Coddon Sports and Social Club, on Wellington Road, Donnington. The following year their bid for 29 new homes was granted, and these are now known as Coddon Close.

Under the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act, local authorities can ask developers for financial contributions as they make planning application. These are known as “section 106 agreements”.

CSSC’s, signed in May 2015, asks them “to pay a contribution of £80,000 […] towards replacement bowling facilities”. Telford and Wrekin Council has until five years from the date planning permission was granted spend the money or refund it to the Buckinghamshire-based company.

The parish council minutes say: “The clerk was also asked to find out how much money is available and if any of it was allocated to other places and what for.

“The clerk is to include an item on the agenda for the next council meeting to update councillors.”

The next meeting of Donnington and Muxton Parish Council is currently scheduled for Monday, May 1