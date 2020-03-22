Coronavirus: Hoo Farm appeals for money to keep animals fed

Hoo Farm has creatures including parrots, wolves and lemurs at its animal kingdom at Preston on the Weald Moors.

The farm is still open but is appealing for £10,000 to feed its animals for the next two months online.

An online fundraising campaign said: "Please help us feed our animals during the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak. On average our animals go through about £5,000 worth of food each month.

"If we can raise the full amount we are asking for it will go a significant way towards feeding them over the next two months.

"Being a small, family-run business we receive no lottery or government funding. We are eligible for some of the recent grants the government have announced but these will only cover a small percentage of our overheads.

"Any other help is massively appreciated.

"Many of our animals came to us as a 'last chance'. This means without us they would have likely been euthanised. In the current circumstances, most rescues, zoos and other collections have stopped taking on more animals to help keep their overheads manageable meaning that there is no possibility of them being rehomed.

"In the current climate we know millions of people are struggling. Therefore any help you can possibly give us we would be eternally grateful for."