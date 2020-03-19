Telford pet memorial walk lets owners remember furry friends

A pet memorial walk was held at the Granville Country Park near Donnington at the weekend.

Animal lovers from across the region met to walk in memory of their past pets and to highlight pet bereavement. It was organised by Dignipets, a mobile veterinary service specialising in end-of-life care.

The practice organised the walk for pet owners that have needed Dignipets previously or for anyone who just wanted to take time to pay tribute to their lost pets.

Merel Taal, one of Dignipets' veterinary surgeons, read out a poem for the pets.

A pet memorial tree with messages left to remember them by

Pet owners also left memorial messages on a tree in the park.

After the event she said: "There were a few tears and many stories about pets that are missed and also those that are still with us.

"The walk was lovely and gave bereaved pet owners a chance to connect and to know that they are not alone.

"I want to give a special thanks for Carolyn Jones of Friends of Granville Park for all her support as it is is heartwarming to see pet owners coming together to pay tribute to lost pets.

"We share big parts of our lives with our pets and losing them can be very difficult. With this event we are trying to create awareness and acknowledgement for pet loss in general.

"We are certainly coming back next year."

The event also saw the Dignipets veterinary team on hand to give information on elderly, palliative and end-of-life pet care.

For more information, see the Dignipets Facebook page, visit dignipets.co.uk or call 0333 320 8731.