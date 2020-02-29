Elections set after Telford councillor dies

Due to the passing of Councillor Liz Clare, a by-election to fill the Donnington ward vacancy on Telford & Wrekin Council, as well as one for the Donnington West parish seat, will be held on Thursday, April 2.

Hours of polling will be between 7am and 10pm and there will be two polling stations; one at Turreff Hall and another located at the Lifelong Learning Centre.

Polling cards will be issued by mid-March to every elector in the Donnington ward for the borough council by-election and to residents in the Donnington West ward for the parish council by-election.

For those electors who have chosen to vote by post, postal ballot papers will be issued from around March 24.