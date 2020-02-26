Youth groups to benefit from cash pot in memory of Telford & Wrekin councillor

Elizabeth Clare, who was one of Telford & Wrekin Council's longest-serving councillors, died in January.

Councillor Clare’s family only wanted family flowers at her funeral but asked for donations which would be given to local youth groups in Donnington.

A total of £436.49 was raised and the family topped it up to £1,000.

That figure has now been matched by both Telford & Wrekin Council and Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, hence a pot of £3,000.

Councillor Clare’s family plan to meet to discuss which organisations and groups in Donnington will benefit from the money and the parish council will administer the payments.

As part of Councillor Clare’s legacy, there are plans to rename community buildings and dedicate the naming of streets after the long-standing councillor.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “This is a fitting tribute to a passionate and hard working councillor, who was sadly taken from us earlier this year.

“I know that Liz would be delighted to learn that youth groups in her ward are to benefit from cash raised in her memory. This is also an excellent collaboration between her family, the parish council and the borough council.

“Work is now advanced for improvements for Donnington as part of the £1m Stronger Communities Fund which Liz lobbied hard to secure on Donnngton’s behalf.”

A former member of Wrekin Council, Councillor Clare worked in local politics for more than 40 years.

She had served as a parish councillor since 1979 and also served as a school governor.

She held a number of cabinet roles with Telford & Wrekin Council and at the time of her death was the chair of the licensing committee.

She also continued to serve as ward councillor for Donnington until her death.

Together with fellow Donnington ward member James Lavery, Councillor Clare made efforts to secure investment for her ward.

Councillor Clare secured investment to create the Donnington Hub, secured the future of the Donnington and Muxton Community Library and investments for roads, parking and measures to tackle speeding in the ward.

She used her ward funding to support organisations including the Scouts and Donnington Boxing Club.

She also funded the planting of poppies and wildflowers in the area.