Lighter refill leads to explosion in Telford shed
A smoker had a lucky escaped when the cigarette lighter he was refilling exploded.
The man suffered only superficial burns when the accident happened in a shed at his home in Telford.
But the explosion led to a fire and the shed collapsing.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Hayward Avenue, Donnington, just after 7pm today .
A fire crew from Wellington was quickly on the scene and was able to bring the fire under control quickly.
A spokesman said the man suffered superficial burns and was treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
