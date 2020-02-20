Menu

Telford man admits abducting young girl

By Rob Smith | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A Telford man has admitted abducting a young girl.

The man, in his 20s from Donnington, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of abducting a child under the age of 16.

It happened in 2017.

Representing the defendant, Rob Edwards told the court that there were "exceptional circumstances" in the case and applied for the sentencing hearing to be adjourned for reports to be prepared.

Judge Anthony Lowe granted the application. The sentencing is scheduled to go ahead on April 3.

The prosecution in the case was represented by David Birrell.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
