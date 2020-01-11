Hard work key to long life, says Telford 100-year-old

They gathered at Casey's Cordingley Hall in Donnington to celebrate the landmark occasion, enjoying an old fashioned sing-along and disco at her surprise birthday party

Hard work is the secret to a long life, she says - and she should know. After raising five children, Lillian starting working, taking on a variety of jobs until she was 73.

Lillian, who now lives in Telford with her daughter Heather Vaughan, married her husband Dennis in the early 40s. They lived together in the Shrewsbury area for many years.

After Dennis died, she held a number of jobs including working in a sugarbeat factory, as a nanny and in housekeeping.

Family is still important to her, and Heather said they fondly remember children and grandchildren gathering around at her home for big Sunday roasts.

Many of her nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, as well as Heather and her brother Derek Wellings, celebrated Lillian's 100th with her.

Heather said: "Working hard is the key to a long life. That's what she always said.

"I've lived with her for many years now. I'm proud of her – we all love her.

"All the grandchildren adore her. She's always been there for every one of them."