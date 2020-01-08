Advertising
Overflowing drain closes Telford footpath - with video
Water pouring from a blocked mineshaft drain has closed a footpath in Telford.
Telford & Wrekin Council said the strategic mineshaft drain in Donnington was discharging water onto Oakengates Road near to LEA Autos.
The ownership of this drain is unclear so the council has shut the footpath and is planning works to unblock the drain on Friday.
Because the drain runs across private property the council cannot do the work straight away because it needs to notify residents and businesses before it starts.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment