Menu

Advertising

Overflowing drain closes Telford footpath - with video

By Rory Smith | Donnington | News | Published:

Water pouring from a blocked mineshaft drain has closed a footpath in Telford.

Water pouring onto the footpath

The footpath is closed

Telford & Wrekin Council said the strategic mineshaft drain in Donnington was discharging water onto Oakengates Road near to LEA Autos.

The ownership of this drain is unclear so the council has shut the footpath and is planning works to unblock the drain on Friday.

Because the drain runs across private property the council cannot do the work straight away because it needs to notify residents and businesses before it starts.

Donnington Telford Local Hubs News Transport Politics
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News