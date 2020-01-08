Overflowing drain closes Telford footpath - with video

Telford & Wrekin Council said the strategic mineshaft drain in Donnington was discharging water onto Oakengates Road near to LEA Autos.

The ownership of this drain is unclear so the council has shut the footpath and is planning works to unblock the drain on Friday.

Because the drain runs across private property the council cannot do the work straight away because it needs to notify residents and businesses before it starts.

Water is flooding out down Oakengates Road in Donnington. Telford & Wrekin Council said it hopes to fix the problem by Friday but doesn't know who the drain belongs to. pic.twitter.com/WBTSj5PILX — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) January 8, 2020

2/2 As the drain runs across private property we can’t do these works straight away because we need to notify residents and businesses before we start. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us at flood@telford.gov.uk — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 8, 2020