Homes plan for former Telford coal yard

A building which made up part of the coal yard in Wellington Road, Donnington, will be knocked down if the plans are given the green light.

The site would host six terraced and four semi-detached houses, which would all offer three bedroom accommodation over two or three storeys.

There would also be off-road parking and amenities.

Shaun Gill, of Concept Architectural Design, said: "The development is intended to cater for families and offer sought after accommodation in a popular residential area.

"The proposed development will provide well balanced, modern, family homes."

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.