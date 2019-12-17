Menu

Woman in her 60s arrested on suspicion of assault and intended robbery in Telford

Published:

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and intended robbery at a Post Office in Telford.

The woman was arrested following an incident soon before 12pm on Monday, December 16, at the Post Office in The Parade in Donnington.

West Mercia Police spokeswoman Eleanor Harris said that the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to rob and has since been released under investigation.

