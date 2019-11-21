Warning after spate of caravan battery thefts in Telford

West Mercia Police said that leisure batteries have been being taken from caravans in Donnington.

Officers said: "PCSOs have received reports of leisure batteries stolen from caravans on residential properties in Donnington.

"Check your caravan is safe and secure."

Leisure batteries power 12V equipment in caravans and motorhomes.

Police advise that those who own caravans should make sure they are locked and that the keys are in a safe place.

They also say to install a reliable alarm system and to always close doors, windows and roof lights when leaving the caravan.

Anybody with information about the thefts can call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org