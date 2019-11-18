Telford bowling team raises thousands for hospice that cared for former member

The Donnington Angels, of Donnington Wood Bowling Club, raised thousands for the Nightingale Hospice in Wrexham. They chose the hospice after one of the club's old members, Davydd Popple, died there at the age of just 48.

Mr Popple died in August this year, and the Angels organised a fundraising fun day in just over a fortnight.

They held an entertainment-packed day with face-painting, a bouncy castle, a tombola and more as well as hot drinks for the adults.

Raffle prizes included whisky bottles, a tablet and electronic games sets.

Now they have counted out the money raised and their impressive final total is £3,800.

Terry Ladkin, who is the chair of the club committee, said he was left speechless by the Angels' generosity.

He said: "It was fantastic.

"We had face painting for the kids, we were doing a tombola.

"We had a lot of prizes donated. They were selling tea, they were selling coffee. They had a bouncy castle as well.

"One of our old members, [Davydd Popple] had moved to Wrexham, he ended up in the Nightingale Hospice.

"He was an older member and they thought we should do something for the hospice.

"The girls have done a wonderful job. They have gone from strength to strength.

"What they do, I just can't find words for it."