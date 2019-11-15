Driver in Telford lorry theft scheme jailed

A gang of five men from Yorkshire targeted a lorry in Hortonwood in October 2017 to steal £21,208.08 worth of Makita tools, by cutting into the side of the vehicle as the driver slept in the cab.

He woke up while the men were loading the tools into vans, and saw one of them tap on his window.

Later that day the gang was caught red-handed on the M6, travelling in two vans with the tools inside.

All five were arrested and interviewed, and later pleaded guilty.

Four of the men were sentenced for a single count of theft in May this year, with three of them sent to jail immediately and the fourth given a suspended sentence.

A fifth, Paul Kellett, was committed to be sentenced alongside the other thieves but failed to attend court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

It emerged that Kellett, 42, is already serving a 14-month sentence he was given in Lincolnshire last year, for similar offences of theft from lorries which he committed within six months of the theft in Telford.

That sentence is due to finish later this month. He was brought to Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for his part in the Telford theft.

Gambling addiction

Judge Peter Barrie, who also sentenced the four others in May, heard from prosecutor Rob Edwards and Kellett's representative Debra White.

Kellett, of Northcote Drive in Leeds, had accrued gambling debts of £15,000 and was approached by criminals who planned the theft from the lorry, the court heard.

He agreed to work as a driver for the operation as a way to pay off his debt, Mr Edwards said.

Miss White said: "He has a serious gambling addiction. He has taken steps to deal with that, but perhaps like being addicted to drugs or alcohol it's not that easy to stop."

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Kellett to 10 months for his part in the Telford theft, and a consecutive one month sentence for failing to attend in May.

He told him: "You played a deliberate and significant part in a carefully planned enterprise to steal power tools from the back of a lorry.

"It was clearly part of a much larger enterprise and you were acting under direction, and you weren't by any means in charge of organising it, but you still played a full and necessary part.

"You committed these offences in 2017, you committed three further similar offences in the spring of 2018."

His new sentence began immediately and will run concurrently to the sentence he is currently serving.

In May the other thieves, George Stott, Kyle Nutton, Nathan Carver and Callum Milner were all sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting their part in the operation, which prosecutors said took “significant planning” on the part of those who put them up to it.

Stott and Carver were given 18 months in jail each, Nutton 16 months and the youngest, Milner, a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, because of the 21-year-old’s smaller role in the crime and lack of previous convictions.

Stott, 52, of Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell; Nutton, 29, of Flaxton Street in Leeds; Carver, 28, of Borrowdale Crescent, also Leeds; and Milner, of Winrose Drive in Leeds, all pleaded guilty to one count of theft at an earlier hearing.