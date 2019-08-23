Unlicenced Shropshire scrap collector foiled - and fined hundreds of pounds

The driver of the white van was stopped in Donnington and the driver questioned this morning.

It was also discovered that his insurance was invalid, and the van was towed away.

Newport's police station said: "@DonningtonCops and @NewportCops have upset the driver of this scrap collector's van this morning by informing him that he does not have the correct insurance and will be receiving £300 fine and six points. He will also have a £300 fine from @TelfordWrekin for no scrap licence."