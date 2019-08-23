Menu

Unlicenced Shropshire scrap collector foiled - and fined hundreds of pounds

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime

An unlicenced Shropshire scrap collector was foiled by police today and fined hundreds of pounds.

Picture: @NewportCops

The driver of the white van was stopped in Donnington and the driver questioned this morning.

It was also discovered that his insurance was invalid, and the van was towed away.

Newport's police station said: "@DonningtonCops and @NewportCops have upset the driver of this scrap collector's van this morning by informing him that he does not have the correct insurance and will be receiving £300 fine and six points. He will also have a £300 fine from @TelfordWrekin for no scrap licence."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

