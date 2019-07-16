Menu

Foot clinic plan for empty Telford office block

By Deborah Hardiman | Donnington | News | Published:

A vacant office block in Telford may soon be turned into a foot clinic creating two jobs.

Applicant Faye Lee, of Telford Podiatry, has submitted plans to change the use of an office block at Longdon House, St George's Court, Donnington, into a suite of four treatment rooms.

She states: "I would like to change the use to D1 for a podiatry clinic. We will carry out foot-related treatments and services.

"There will need to be a change of use."

The building was previously used by the NHS.

The enterprise will employ a podiatrist and an assistant if the scheme is given the go-ahead.

The proposed clinic will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am-5.30pm and alternate Saturdays from 8.30am-3pm.

A decision on the plans will be made by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee at a future date. Public consultation ends on August 1.

