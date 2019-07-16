Foot clinic plan for empty Telford office block

Applicant Faye Lee, of Telford Podiatry, has submitted plans to change the use of an office block at Longdon House, St George's Court, Donnington, into a suite of four treatment rooms.

She states: "I would like to change the use to D1 for a podiatry clinic. We will carry out foot-related treatments and services.

"There will need to be a change of use."

The building was previously used by the NHS.

The enterprise will employ a podiatrist and an assistant if the scheme is given the go-ahead.

The proposed clinic will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am-5.30pm and alternate Saturdays from 8.30am-3pm.

A decision on the plans will be made by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee at a future date. Public consultation ends on August 1.