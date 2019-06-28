Menu

Advertising

Two car fires tackled by fire crews in Telford and Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'Brien | Donnington | News | Published:

Two car blazes were tackled by fire crews in the early hours of this morning.

A crew from Shrewsbury was called to Wellington Close, Sundorne, at about 12.30am.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

The car was destroyed in the fire.

A crew from Telford was also called to a car fire in West Avenue, Donnington, at just after 1am.

They used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.

Donnington Telford Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News