Two car fires tackled by fire crews in Telford and Shrewsbury

A crew from Shrewsbury was called to Wellington Close, Sundorne, at about 12.30am.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

The car was destroyed in the fire.

A crew from Telford was also called to a car fire in West Avenue, Donnington, at just after 1am.

They used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.