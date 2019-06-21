Advertising
Police close Telford road over concerns for 'welfare of a man'
Police have closed a road in Telford over concerns for a man's welfare.
West Mercia Police said officers closed James Way, in Donnington at about 1pm today.
The force said the road will remain closed while emergency services to deal with the incident.
West Mercia Police tweeted: "Due to the concern for the welfare of a man in James Way, Donnington @WMerciaPolice have closed the road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."
