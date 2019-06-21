Menu

Advertising

Police close Telford road over concerns for 'welfare of a man'

By Rory Smith | Donnington | News | Published:

Police have closed a road in Telford over concerns for a man's welfare.

West Mercia Police said officers closed James Way, in Donnington at about 1pm today.

The force said the road will remain closed while emergency services to deal with the incident.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Due to the concern for the welfare of a man in James Way, Donnington @WMerciaPolice have closed the road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."

Donnington Telford Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News