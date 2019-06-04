Menu

Crash closes A518 in Telford

By Rory Smith

A crash closed both sides of the A518 in Telford.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Lilleshall, north of Donnington, at about 5pm on Monday before closing the road in both directions from the Clock Tower and Redhouse roundabouts.

AA Traffic News reported: "Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A518 New Trench Road both ways between A4640 School Road (Clock Tower Roundabout) and Kynnersley Drive. Not too far from Telford Garden Centre."

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "A518 closed both directions between Clock Tower and Redhouse Roundabouts."

