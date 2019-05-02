Worker who helped clear up after COD Donnington blaze died from exposure to asbestos

Peter Henry Brittain, 77, of Haygate Road, Wellington, was a retired groundsman for Telford Council, and had worked in the aftermath of the 1983 fire.

A fast track inquest into his death, held at Shirehall on Wednesday, heard how he lived alone and passed away on April 24.

He had worked to remove a large amount of asbestos following the fire.

On April 21, he was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital with pneumonia and his condition deteriorated and he was put on end of life care, and died on April 24.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman gave his condolences to Mr Brittain's family, and recorded a conclusion of industrial death.