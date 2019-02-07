Advertising
Firefighters tackle bedroom fire near Telford
Emergency crews put out a bedroom fire at a house near Telford.
Firefighters went to the premises, in Eglantine Close, in Muxton, at 12.50pm on Thursday.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews along with an operations officer from Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene after a first-floor bedroom caught fire.
Noone was hurt.
They used a hose reel and breathing gear to douse the flames.
