Firefighters tackle bedroom fire near Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Donnington | News | Published:

Emergency crews put out a bedroom fire at a house near Telford.

Firefighters went to the premises, in Eglantine Close, in Muxton, at 12.50pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews along with an operations officer from Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene after a first-floor bedroom caught fire.

Noone was hurt.

They used a hose reel and breathing gear to douse the flames.

