Motorists hurt in multiple car crash in Telford

Paramedics and police went to A4640 Redhill Way, in Donnington, on Tuesday after reports of a collision involving five vehicles near Asda supermarket shortly before 5.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called to reports of a three-car road traffic collision. One ambulance attended to three patients all of whom had minor injuries and all were discharged at the scene."

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team also posted on network: "Five cars involved in the RTC on Redhill Way. Road still closed, awaiting recovery of vehicles. Luckily no major injuries, but some cars likely to be written off."

"Thank you for your patience during the delays and detours."

The road was closed to traffic at the junction of Redhill Way and the Cloisters Way island for the emergency services to deal with the accident and vehicle recovery operations for about an hour.