'It's an honour, it is invaluable' - New Armed Forces hub opens in Telford in honour of former councillor and veteran

The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub, located in Dawley, officially opened last Friday (October 24).

Named in honour of Chris Turley, who passed away in August last year, the new centre will provide vital support and advice for veterans, serving personnel, and their families - helping them access specialist services, welfare support, and practical guidance.

Andy Turley officially opens the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Hub in Dawley, Telford that is named after his father

Chris served for 22 years in the HM Armed Forces until 1994 before continuing his career in an operational role at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford until his retirement in 2010.

He later dedicated more than a decade to public service, representing The Nedge Ward as a borough councillor from 2011 to 2024. He also served on Great Dawley Town Council, and as a Parish Councillor for Hollinswood & Randlay and Stirchley & Brookside.

Through his role as Chair of the Armed Forces Community Covenant, Chris was committed to supporting serving personnel, veterans, and their families across Telford and Wrekin.

Andy (left) and Chris Turley outside the new Christopher Turley Armed Forces Hub that is named after their father

Chris's son, Sgt Maj Andy Turley, officially cut the ribbon to open the hub in his father's honour.

He said: "They are massive support, we have a huge veterans community now.

"If someone has come back and fallen on hard times, whether that be mental health issues, homelessness, struggling financially or to get a job, a hub like this can be the one-stop-shop where they can come to get the help, information, guidance and direction that they need to be able to move to move on with their lives, to get back on their feet or have a friendly face to talk to.

Andy (left) and Chris Turley inside the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub where there is a picture of their father

"They are invaluable because they are also a great place to meet for veterans who have something in common, so you can sit and share stories and talk about things."

Andy also reflected on the toll that military life can take, adding: "It takes a massive toll, you may have been lucky enough to spend your time within a camp, but a lot of people will have been on the frontlines with some experiences in pretty harsh conditions, both visually and mentally.

"All of it takes a toll on you when you see comrades die, injured, civilians in the same situation, it takes a massive toll emotionally and mentally.

"So to have somewhere like this to come, focus, and get then help you need if you are suffering fro any issues is amazing."

Andy Turley cuts the ribbon with brother Chris. Also in attendance was the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, Cllr Paul Davis, MP Shaun Davies, Cllr Fiona Doran, Cllr Ben Carter, Louise Heap, CEO of Telford MIND

The new hub will offer help and support for anyone with a military connection who needs advice on issues including housing, employment, mental health, or wellbeing.

Asked what it means for the hub to be named in his father's memory, Chris said: "It's fantastic, I never expected it. They did tell me after he passed away that they were planning something special because of how he had been perceived in the community.

"It's brilliant. It's somewhere I can pop to as well, and see my dad's name there his picture on the wall, and be proud that he has given back to his community and that they have given something back to remember him by. It is a great honour."

Telford MP Shaun Davies with Andy Turley

Telford MP Shaun Davies attended the hub's opening, and paid tribute to Chris and praised the facility as a lasting legacy.

"Councillor Chris Turley dedicated his life to service," he said. "Whether through his work in local government, his quiet acts of kindness behind the scenes, or his unwavering support for those who have served in uniform - he was there very best of us.

"Now this physical hub stands as a living tribute to Chris - where veterans can find companionship, understanding, and the practical support they deserve. It is a space built on respect and community.

"Chris’ memory will live on in every cup of tea, and in every veteran who finds hope and help here. This hub is a promise that we will continue to care for those who have given so much for our country, just as Chris always did."