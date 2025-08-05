Vehicle crashes into hedge in Dawley - firefighters and ambulance called
Emergency services rushed to Dawley after a vehicle crashed into a hedge.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
At around 11.14am today (August 5), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a collision on Chapel Street in Dawley.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington to the scene. Ambulance crews also attended.
Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was involved in the incident and came to a rest in a hedge.
Firefighters made the vehicle safe and the incident was under control by 11.37am.