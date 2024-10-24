Children's home plan for Telford bungalow approved despite concerns elderly neighbours would be 'living in fear'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to turn a semi-detached dormer bungalow on Avon Close in Little Dawley, Telford, into a care home for two children were submitted in August.

The proposal hoped to provide a home with "therapeutic care and support" for up to two children between the ages of seven and 17, who had "faced behavioural, emotional, and social challenges".

But neighbours haven't been too pleased with the plans, with 24 submitting their objections and none publicly supporting the scheme.

Due to the significant public opposition, the plans were put to Telford & Wrekin council's planning committee on Wednesday.

During the consultation, many neighbours raised concerns over the potential impact on the "quiet" neighbourhood, which neighbours say consists largely of pensioners.

One Little Dawley resident said the older generation "will end up living in fear" while another said the change would place "stress and anxiety onto vulnerable and elderly neighbours".

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of those neighbour's opposed, Jason Blair said: "It's a small cul-de-sac, a small community who are close.

Avon Close, Little Dawley. Photo: Google

"We sometimes have a drink together, share food together - it's a nice little community, we all get on. It's been expressed quite strongly that this would break up that community - people are talking about moving out.

"We've seen how these places cause problems - the residents here want to be able to not worry about their cars and other issues."

Responding to the concerns on behalf of the applicant, Ashley Waitt said the community sounded like "the perfect place for such a care home".

He added: "These children have gone through emotional trauma. The application is for two children in a family life setting, and family life is the relevant part here.

"The home is not designed to be a home that will not look after the care of the children. We shall be providing a loving home for the children whose families cannot care for them.

"We shall create a family-like home for the children with two adults and two children, such as you may find in many families - providing an alternative that will help fill the gap of a lack of foster families for local children."

The issue of parking for the property - particularly at staff change over times - was also raised by neighbours and councillors, as well as the concerns over noise for the next door neighbours, given the property is semi-detached.

As a result of the parking concerns, it was unanimously voted that two-year temporary consent should be granted, with a recommendation for noise mitigation, "to establish the operational reality of a care home in this location".

The full planning application can be found online at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0605